Alfred Rew Yarrington
Alfred Rew Yarrington, 83, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Boston, Massachusetts, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Alfred was born June 16, 1936, in Riverside, New Hampshire, the son of the late Albert and Edith (Gendreau) Yarrington. Alfred served in the U.S. Army, in which he was assigned to the Presidential Honor Guard, 3rd Infantry.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, the American Bar Association and the California Bar Association and was a licensed attorney.
He attended MIT, Denver University, Stanford University and Lincoln Law School.
He will be greatly missed by his family.
Alfred is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita; daughter Julia Anne Yarrington; son Albert Thomas and his wife, Jennifer Susan Yarrington; stepson Russell Jones and his children, Crystal Sotomayor Jones and John Jones; sister Bette Ann Savage; and grandchildren Hope, Joy, Faith and Evan Yarrington and Brittany, Emily and Lauren Cude.
Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice. Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery at later date. To leave a condolence, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.