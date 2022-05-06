Alfred Travis Zodda passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the age of 102 in Venice, Fla. Everyone who knew and loved him will miss him dearly. He was born in New York City (The Bronx) where he was educated and worked for many years. He was a graduate of the City College of New York, and later earned his MA in Romance Languages at Fordham University.
He married Jenny Naydan and they lived for many years in Syosset and Woodbury, N.Y., where they raised three children - Alfred Jr, Christie, and Deni. He later moved to Wayland, Mass., and Vineland, N.J., before retiring in 1985 to his residences in Ogunquit, Maine and Venice. Nothing was more important to him than his family. He loved and was incredibly proud of his children; his six grandchildren Nicole, Michael, Robert, Andrew, Charles and Lydia; and his six great-grandchildren Blake, Renee, Madison, Martin, Zoey and Gabriella. His happiest times were spent making special memories with his family. Members of all generations will lovingly remember the incredible lifetime stories he told, sitting around the dinner table for hours to share wonderful family meals and conversations, playing poker, sweep and Scrabble with him, and his love of reading, the NY Times Crossword Puzzle, fine scotch, wine and chocolate.
He had a long, distinguished career in the healthcare products industry as corporate VP at E.R. Squibb and Olin Corporation, Senior VP/COO/Director of Damon Corporation and President/COO/Director of Immunogenetics, Inc. (IGI). He was first elected to Who's Who in America in 1957. He also taught Romance Languages at the Maryknoll Seminary in New York.
No matter where he lived, he was always a New Yorker at heart rooting for The NY Yankees and the NY Football Giants, and earlier in his life the NY Giants baseball team.
Survivors include his son, Alfred T. Zodda, Jr (Judy), his daughter, Christie Ann Simels (Richard), his daughter-in-law, Dolores Zodda, his sister Claudie Bizarro, his six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and son, Deni.
CHEERS to celebrating the wonderful and loving life of Alfred!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.