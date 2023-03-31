Beloved and Blessed Alice Anderson, age 75, of Venice, FL passed on tenderly into God's loving embrace in her home on March 25, 2023. Alice was born in Dedham, MA, outside of Boston, on November 26, 1947. Her parents were Martha "Wissie" Anderson and Seneca Anderson. The family moved to the Miami, FL area, where she grew up. She lived in many parts of the U.S. before settling for some 30 years in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Alice graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey with a degree in Psychology. She had a very successful career in corporate sales and marketing in the New York City area, with the last years working in senior living facilities, which she especially loved, in New Jersey and then in Venice, FL. She was very active in Al-Anon for many decades, and was also a Tidewell Hospice volunteer, served on the vestry of her church in NJ, and active in other social justice and women issues.
Alice is survived by her husband, Frank Puthoff, her sons Scott Avirett and Drew Avirett, her daughter, Kait Kuzela, her step children, Stephanie Stone, and John Puthoff, their spouses respectively, Valeria Avirett, Lenny Stone, Jaime Puthoff, and Chris Kuzela, her eight grandchildren, Richard Avirett, Joaquin Avirett, Blake Stone, Carter Stone, Colin Puthoff, Cameron Puthoff, Camden Kuzela, and Colton Kuzela, and her brothers, Everett, Seneca and Anthony Anderson and their spouses respectively Kathleen, Kay, and Suely, along with Alice's many much loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Alice is and will always be a beautiful and soulful person, bursting with loving kindness, compassion, super woman courage, and humble wisdom. To be with Alice is like being with your best friend. Alice radiated warmth and affection, and her smile was darn right infectious. She loved to laugh and was a great listener, always offering a bright smile and positive words of encouragement. We have been graced to have been touched by her and are certain that she is now showering us with her Blessings.
