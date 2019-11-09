Hays

Hays

Alice (Eaton) Hays, formerly of Green Bay, Wisconsin, died early Saturday morning in her home at the age of 87.

She was born on Aug. 28, 1932, in the town of Green Bay, where she was involved in many musicals using her beautiful soprano voice. She moved to Florida in 1970 and continued singing in choirs, including Exsultate!

Alice was a member of Bay Point Church in Nokomis, Florida, where she was a member of the choir and quilting group. She was also a member of the local doll clubs and the weavers guild. She retired from Bay Village of Sarasota at the age of 72.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters and her son Joseph Eaton.

Survivors include two sisters (Green Bay); seven children, Terri and Gary Jobelius of Amberg, Wisconsin, Paul and Sue Heyrman of Bonduel, Wisconsin, and Mary and Eloy Rivas, Colleen Bliemeister, Karen Scott, Ted and Cindy Eaton and Andy Eaton, all of Nokomis; 23 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

Services: Services will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. at Bay Point Church, 208 Palm Ave., Nokomis, with a light meal to follow in the Family Center in the church.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to either Tidewell Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Recommended for you

Load entries