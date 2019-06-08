Alice M. McGraw
Alice M. McGraw, 90, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Youngsville, Pennsylvania, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Springs of South Biscayne in North Port, Florida.
She was born Feb. 3, 1929, in Sanford, Warren County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Milton J. Brown and Marie E. Proper Brown. Alice was a 1947 graduate of Youngsville High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of Saron Lutheran Church of Youngsville.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest A. McGraw; her parents; her brothers Billy, Kenny, Jack (Larue), Leonard, Richard Lee and Earl; and her sisters, Ruth Nelson and Betty Long.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Rhonda K. McGraw Glotz of Englewood, Florida; her grandson, Michael C. Glotz of North Port; her great-granddaughter, Taiber L. Glotz, and great-grandson, Hunter R. Glotz, of North Port; a great-great-grandson; Jackson R. Church of North Port; her brother Milton “Junior” Brown of Pittsfield; three sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Friends will be received Monday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 314 N. Main St., Youngsville. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Saron Lutheran Church with the Rev. Nancy Schwanke officiating. Burial will follow in Warren County Memorial Park, Warren, Pennsylvania. Condolences may be made to the family at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saron Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 182, Youngsville PA. 16371; or to a charity of choice.
