Alice Malcomson Scott
Alice Malcomson Scott, a longtime resident of Detroit, Michigan, and Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Born Sept. 27, 1917, in Brooklyn, New York, Alice attended the University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor of Education degree in 1938.
Her passion for making a positive impact in the lives of others led her to many volunteer roles during her lifetime. She held dear her alma mater and shared her love of U of M football with her family.
Alice treasured time spent with those she loved and had a smile that would light up a room.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. Malcomson and Vonnie M. Malcomson; her husband, James M. Scott; and her sons James M. Scott Jr. and David M. Scott.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Cathy Meads (Phil) of Piedmont, Oklahoma, Blake Scott (Wanda) of Lake Park, Georgia, James M. Scott III (Brooks) of Vacaville, California, Shelley Collins (Ed) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Bryan Scott of Waxahachie, Texas; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Services: A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at 2:30 p.m. at Washtenong Cemetery, 377 Whitmore Lake Road, Ann Arbor.
Contributions: Memorial gifts in Alice’s honor may be made to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.