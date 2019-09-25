Scott

Scott

 Tara Spalding

Alice Malcomson Scott

Alice Malcomson Scott, a longtime resident of Detroit, Michigan, and Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Born Sept. 27, 1917, in Brooklyn, New York, Alice attended the University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor of Education degree in 1938.

Her passion for making a positive impact in the lives of others led her to many volunteer roles during her lifetime. She held dear her alma mater and shared her love of U of M football with her family.

Alice treasured time spent with those she loved and had a smile that would light up a room.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. Malcomson and Vonnie M. Malcomson; her husband, James M. Scott; and her sons James M. Scott Jr. and David M. Scott.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Cathy Meads (Phil) of Piedmont, Oklahoma, Blake Scott (Wanda) of Lake Park, Georgia, James M. Scott III (Brooks) of Vacaville, California, Shelley Collins (Ed) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Bryan Scott of Waxahachie, Texas; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at 2:30 p.m. at Washtenong Cemetery, 377 Whitmore Lake Road, Ann Arbor.

Contributions: Memorial gifts in Alice’s honor may be made to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org.

Recommended for you

Load entries