Alice “Rita” Belden
Alice “Rita” Belden, passed away surrounded by her children at her home in Venice, Fla., on Dec. 17, 2020, due to complications from multiple myeloma and atrial fibrillation.
Rita was born on Sept. 16, 1935, in Franklin, N.H. While attending Franklin High School, she met and later married Richard Cole Belden, who preceded her in death in 2008 after 55 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Suzanne Richards.
Rita lived most of her life in Litchfield and Grafton, N.H., before retiring with her husband to Venice, Fla. They were active members at Christ United Methodist Church, where they were involved in initiating several programs.
She was a talented crafter who especially loved to paint and knit. Her favorite mission work was knitting sweaters for children around the world, and she made hundreds of them. She tried all kinds of crafts throughout her life. Her home was always a welcoming hub and she loved having her “kids” around.
Although her favorite job was being a homemaker, Rita wore many hats working outside the home over the years. She personified one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 – “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Rita is survived by two daughters and two sons along with their spouses: Cecile and George Benson; Kim and Sigrid Belden; Eric and Antonette Belden; and Angela Belden and Diane Fernandez. She had 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family most of all, and she and her husband instilled strong values in their children. The couple are sorely missed.
A celebration of Rita’s life will be held on a yet to be determined date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293, or a charity of your choice are appreciated.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.