Alicia H. Simmons
Alicia H. Simmons, formerly of Beach Manor Villas, Venice, Florida, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Pinebrook Center. She was 90 years old.
Alicia — known most of her life as “Jackie” — was born March 29, 1929, in Havana, Cuba, to John and Alicia (“Eshie”) Hand. Her father was a New York banker, and the family moved throughout Central and South America during Alicia’s childhood. Among other places, they lived in San Pedro de Marcoris, Dominican Republic; Caracas, Venezuela; and Lima, Peru.
When she was 11, Alicia began attending boarding school in Pennsylvania. The family later moved to Ithaca, New York, where she met Arthur John Rose Jr., who was a Cornell University student.
The two married in 1947, moved to Miami, Florida, and then back to Mr. Rose’s hometown of Albany, New York. They had two children, Arthur J. Rose III and Kristin M. Rose, before Mr. Rose’s death.
In Albany, Alicia was active in the Junior League and worked in real estate.
In 1972, she moved to Antigua, West Indies, with her third husband, Charles Simmons Jr. She lived there until 2000, when she moved to Venice.
Alicia was an avid and excellent bridge player. She loved animals. She volunteered at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church consignment shop in Venice. She frequently wrote letters to the editor of the Venice Gondolier Sun.
Alicia was best known for hosting countless soirees on the back patio of her Beach Manor villa, bringing together a diverse group of friends and neighbors for conversation, champagne and canapes.
Alicia is survived by her son, Arthur, of Rochester Hills, Michigan; and son-in-law, Stephen W. Baumann of Nokomis, Florida; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kristin Rose Baumann.
Her ashes will be interred in Mary’s Garden at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Sarasota, Florida.
