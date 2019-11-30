Allen Marshall Boyette, 89, passed Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Marshall was born in Fort Myers, Florida, and attended the University of Florida, where he earned a degree in pharmacy. Following his service in the U.S. Air Force, Marshall began his 60-year pharmacy career in the Sarasota, Florida area.
He started at Pick-n-Pay Drugs, where he eventually became the owner. After selling Pic-n-Pay, he acquired the Longboat Key Pharmacy.
After his marriage to Mercedes, his soulmate, in 1994, he moved to Venice, Florida, where he and Merce enjoyed being the proprietors of Dick & Meadows Drugs and The Grill on West Venice Avenue.
After retiring, Marshall worked part time as a pharmacist at Barclay Pharmacy in Venice until the age of 87.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes, and is survived by three children, Sherri Moore (Richard) of San Antonio, Texas, Steve Boyette of Orlando, Florida, and Scott Boyette of Dallas, Texas.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Alex Moore, Aaron Moore (Helen), Alysha Sarmiento (Jorge), Tara Boyette and McKenzie Boyette; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Melanie Moore; as well stepchildren Michelle Sullivan (Joe), Scott Manning (Terry), Missy Polcha (Mark) and Mike Manning (Talie); and 12 step-grandchildren.
Marshall was a respected elder of First Christian Church of Venice but particularly enjoyed the years when he and Merce served on the hospitality team, and supporting Toys for Christ at the holidays. His generous spirit and dry humor will be missed by all.
Services: His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church of Venice, 1100 Center Road, Venice FL 34292.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Toys for Christ at First Christian Church of Venice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.