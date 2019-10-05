Alma F. Rancourt
Alma F. Rancourt, 88, died peacefully at her home in Venice, Florida. She was formerly from Watertown, Massachusetts.
She was a graduate of NEBH Nursing School, Boston, Massachusetts.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward. They were married over 61 years.
She leaves four sons: David and his wife, Merrie, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, Daniel and his wife, Sue, from Greenville, South Carolina, Donald and his wife, Debbie, from Waltham, Massachusetts, and Douglas and his wife, Terri, from Hopkington, Massachusetts; a daughter, Deborah from Venice; four grandsons-in-law; one granddaughter-in-law; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Walter, of Lakewood, Colorado.
She was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary and treasurer for the Knights of Columbus Council 7052 for many years. She was a eucharistic minister and reader at Epiphany Cathedral.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ladies Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus Council 7052.
