Amber Elizabeth Ralls Tauber

1948-2020

A little magic left the world on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with Amber Ralls Tauber, 72, of Nokomis, Florida.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the third-generation Amber, she moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she pursued a career in graphic arts. She retired with her husband and son to the Gulf Coast, where she worked part-time at Venice MainStreet.

Energetic and endlessly creative, she was a delightful mother and invaluable support and inspiration for her husband and son. At the breakfast table or perched on a piano, she dazzled listeners with ballads and show tunes in perfect pitch.

Amber is survived by her son, Max; and her husband Bob; along with friends and family who will love and miss her forever.

