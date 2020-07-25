Amber Elizabeth Ralls Tauber
1948-2020
A little magic left the world on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with Amber Ralls Tauber, 72, of Nokomis, Florida.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the third-generation Amber, she moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she pursued a career in graphic arts. She retired with her husband and son to the Gulf Coast, where she worked part-time at Venice MainStreet.
Energetic and endlessly creative, she was a delightful mother and invaluable support and inspiration for her husband and son. At the breakfast table or perched on a piano, she dazzled listeners with ballads and show tunes in perfect pitch.
Amber is survived by her son, Max; and her husband Bob; along with friends and family who will love and miss her forever.
