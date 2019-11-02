Andrew Lee “Andy” Padolik Jr., 83, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Pinebrook Nursing Home in Venice, Florida.
He was born May 6, 1936, in Urbana, Ohio, to the late Andrew Lee Padolik Sr. and Lillian Sellers Padolik. Andrew grew up in Urbana and graduated from Urbana High School in 1955. Shortly after graduation he started working for International Harvester (Navistar).
He will be remembered as a hard-working and loving man.
Andrew married Judith Ann Kessler in January of 1956 and they had three children, Kimberly, Lee Ann and Wayne.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ralph; and brothers-in-law Leonard Kessler, Earl Howard Kessler and Dave Evilsizor.
Survivors include his wife, Judith, of Venice; his daughters Kim Galloway and husband, Paul, of Ashland, Oregon, and Lee Fosco and husband, Ben, of Venice; his son, Wayne Padolik, of Charlotte, North Carolina; granddaughter Kassia Galloway of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law Joyce Evilsizor and Barbara Kessler; brother-in-law Richard Kessler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services: He will be laid to rest in Oakdale Cemetery in Urbana. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2020. Sign his online guestbook at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
