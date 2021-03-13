Angele Rosen
Angele Rosen passed away Feb. 22, 2021, while at home. She was a resident of Venice, Florida, for the past 11 years, happily retired with her husband.
Angie was born in New York City in 1943, but when she was a toddler her family relocated to the Jersey Shore. She graduated from Manasquan (New Jersey) High School in 1961.
She was a successful residential real estate agent in the Monmouth and Ocean County, New Jersey, areas for many years.
Angie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Irving William Rosen; her son, Greg, of Crompond, New York; her daughter, Donna Day-Weddle, of Maricopa, Arizona; her sister, Judy, of Port Orange, Florida; and two brothers, Ron Luizzi, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and Phillip Luizzi, of Cape Coral, Florida.
“Fast Angie” was a marvelous communicator, spreading her love for people and animals to everyone she met.
She was much loved and will be dearly missed.
