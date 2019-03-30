Annabelle Kropac-Kochever
Annabelle (Covert) Kropac-Kochever, 87, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Venice with her children by her side.
She was born July 12, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Arthur and Frances Covert.
Annabelle had been a winter resident of Venice from Painesville, Ohio, since 1991 and became a full-time resident after her retirement in 2000 from Hellriegel’s Inn in Painesville. She handed down her talents to her daughter, Kay, who opened Café Venice in 2006.
Annabelle is survived by her two children, Ken A. (Sharon) Kropac of Painesville and Kay Ann (Greg, “GB”) Kropac of Venice; and two grandchildren, Sabrina (Adam) Kropac-Weagraff of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Travis (Cheri) Kropac of Thompson, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Kropac; second husband, William Kochever; and two brothers, Art (Joey) Covert and Allan (Butch) Covert.
Annabelle was a loving mother and grandmother and was a friend to anyone she met. Her favorite saying was “Live, laugh, love.”
Services: Services and burial will be held in Painesville. A private Celebration of Life will be held in Venice at a later date. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. Additional services and burial will be handled through Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, Painesville. Share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
