Anne Christon Blair, dedicated mother, beloved wife, faithful friend and gleeful volunteer, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019 under the incredible care of Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Florida. She was just shy of her 93rd birthday.
Anne was raised in Dayton, Ohio, as the daughter of immigrants Angelos and Harriet Christon, from Thessalonika and Piraeus, Greece. She attended Hawthorne Grade School, where a kind and gentle teacher helped her learn English as her second language — a teacher whom she remembered and held in gratitude her entire life.
Anne's English became impeccable, as did her cursive. Her handwriting matched her day-to-day elegance as she was an advocate of letter-writing and scripting heartfelt thank-you notes.
She graduated from Fairview High School. During her high school years, Anne started her career early at the age of 16 by working as a contingency employee at Rikes Department Store in Dayton and eventually as a customer service agent for AT&T.
Anne briefly stepped away from her career to raise three children: daughter Jennifer Blair (Denver, Colorado) son Mark Blair (Venice) and daughter Victoria Blair Platt (Charlotte, North Carolina), who all survive their mother.
In 1967, she re-entered the work force as a high school secretary in Centerville, Ohio, eventually retiring from the school system in 1982.
Upon moving to Florida in 1984, Anne resumed her secretarial work at Towery Law in Venice, finally retiring in 2010.
She believed in serving country and community. During World War II, Anne volunteered for the Red Cross and the USO.
She continued her volunteer focus throughout her life with volunteer work at the Greek Orthodox Church, manning the voting booths during election years and sending text books to low-income schools in the Caribbean.
The last five years of her life Anne proudly put on her pink uniform and official badge at the Venice hospital, clocking in 2,010 volunteer hours as the Saturday Girl.
In 1946, she married the love of her life, Alex Blair. They honeymooned first in Miami and continued on to the nightclubs and beaches of a pre-Castro Cuba — a historic trip she reminisced about for years to come.
Alex and Anne were married for 64 years until his death in 2010. They were lovers of Florida, often walking up to 6 miles a day on the beach during sunrise as guardians of Florida’s nature and beauty.
Anne was belovedly pragmatic yet creative, with a gift for living a life full of hope, faith and charity.
A day spent with Anne would always be filled with storytelling, centered on the welfare, health and happiness of others. A beautiful woman who never knew how beautiful she was, a devout Christian, a mischievous friend, a quirky cat lover, a graceful swimmer, a tender gardener, an incredible baker, an aspiring nurse, a family historian and a patriotic citizen — in short, she was a true woman of substance.
We were blessed to know and learn from her. And we are joyful that she is now in heaven with her husband, her parents, her brothers Chris and Demo, her cousin Pearl, and the many friends who preceded her.
We love you so much, Anne, and we are committed to making your memory eternal.
Services: Services will be held Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Farley Funeral Home, Venice. Farley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations will gratefully be accepted by Tidewell Hospice House, Venice.
