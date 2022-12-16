Anne Elizabeth Ballagh

Anne Elizabeth (Flannery) Ballagh, 99, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Venice, Fla. Anne was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 5, 1923, daughter of Joseph and Anna (O'Keeffee) Flannery.

Anne graduated from Erasmus Hall in 1941. She was active in the church and community throughout her life. While living in Uniondale, N.Y., she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, President, and member of Our Lady of Loretto Grammar School Mothers Club. She worked as a Ward Clerk at Mercy Hospital in Hempstead, N.Y., before moving to Venice in 1969. She continued to be active after moving to Venice enjoying the time she spent with her husband and family and friends.


