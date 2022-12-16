Anne Elizabeth Ballagh

Anne Elizabeth (Flannery) Ballagh, 99, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Venice, Fla. Anne was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 5, 1923, daughter of Joseph and Anna (O'Keeffee) Flannery.
Anne graduated from Erasmus Hall in 1941. She was active in the church and community throughout her life. While living in Uniondale, N.Y., she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, President, and member of Our Lady of Loretto Grammar School Mothers Club. She worked as a Ward Clerk at Mercy Hospital in Hempstead, N.Y., before moving to Venice in 1969. She continued to be active after moving to Venice enjoying the time she spent with her husband and family and friends.
Anne served as Secretary/Treasurer of the South Venice Volunteer Fire Department. She served as a "Pink Lady" volunteer at Venice Hospital. She joined the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Council #7052, serving as President. She was a member of Council of Catholic Women, Woman of the year 2003. She was a member of Church Women United. She served as a volunteer for Medicare Patients Assistance. She was a member of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of Erin, receiving the Shillelagh Award in 2002. She and her husband were members of the South Venice Yacht Club for many years.
Anne enjoyed being with people, the beach, sewing, knitting, reading, and helping others. She was always cheerful, loved angels and always wore an angel pin.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Andrew Ballagh and her sisters, Virginia, Kathleen, and Joan Flannery. She was also preceded in death by her great-grandson Damien. She is survived by her son, Russell J. Ballagh and daughter, Anne V. Ross and her husband James, grandchild Anne Erin, great-grandchildren Brianna, Sheraya, Samir, and Iyana.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel 140 E. Venice Ave., Venice, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on 11 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice FL. Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., at Mansion Memorial, 1400 36th Ave. E., Ellenton, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Sugar Bowl Fund, P.O. Box 2116 Venice, FL 34284-2116 or Ladies Auxiliary of the Knight of Columbus #7052.
