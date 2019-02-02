Anne Hilda Ross
Anne Hilda Ross was born April 30, 1932, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Justice and Hilda Shugard, and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Anne grew up in Union Beach, New Jersey.
She married Thomas Ross in 1955 and they moved from Asbury Park, New Jersey, to Venice with their three children in 1967.
Anne worked at Venice and Garden Elementary schools from 1971 until her retirement in 1995.
She enjoyed sewing, dancing, bowling, the beach, traveling, going to the YMCA and watching her children and grandchildren compete in their many sports activities.
Anne has been a Golden Beach resident and member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church for over 50 years.
Anne is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Ross; her children, Linda Ross, Karen Ross Shipps and Tom (Ann) Ross; grandchildren, David (Jackie), Becky (William) and Ellen; and great-grandchildren Jackson, Taylor, Lana and Zeke.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Shugard, and her sister, Eleanor Grenger.
Services: A private memorial service will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
