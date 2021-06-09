Anthony Curatolo, 94, passed away after a short illness on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Betty and Leonard Curatolo, he lived in Huntington, New York, before moving to Venice, Florida.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years, Grace.
Anthony served in World War II in the Pacific Theatre as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech, getting his B.S. in Civil Engineering. He worked in New York City as a project engineer on federal courthouses and government buildings.
Anthony is remembered with love by his nephews, Joseph (Susan) and Robert Crucilla; niece, Bernadette Crucilla; and great-niece, Sarah Crucilla.
He is also remembered by his companion of the last four years, Lorraine DiTullio, for his love and their wonderful times together.
Anthony especially enjoyed working on his boat every morning of the week.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11. A graveside service will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
