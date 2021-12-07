Anthony (Tony) H. Levering, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Nokomis, Florida on Friday, December 3, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Tony was born in Washington D.C. on February 17, 1933, to the late Webb and Maria (Hirst) Levering. His childhood and teenage years were spent in Philadelphia, PA where he attended St. Thomas More Catholic High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and was stationed in Charleston, SC, where he served on minesweepers as a Storekeeper Third Class. He graduated from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., in 1959.
Tony was a member, Past President, and Paul Harris Fellow of the South Venice Rotary Club. He served as President of the South County Family (Venice) YMCA and was proud to be named an Honorary Board Member in 1982. He was a long-time member of Epiphany Cathedral, serving as head usher for many years. Tony also was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
Tony is survived by his children Martin (Dawn) Levering of Chesapeake, Va.; Mary Ellen (Chris) Grover of Barrington, R.I.; Theresa Levering of Tampa, Fla.; Katie (Jai) Pechin of Sarasota; John Levering of Venice; ten Grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many friends, including his life-long friend Sally Guilfoyle. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Louise; his second wife of 10 years, Joan Levering (nee Berkery); his grandson Christopher; and his sister Agnes.
A Mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church in Venice, FL, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. Tony will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL. For more information and online condolences please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
