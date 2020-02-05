Anthony “Tony” Patete, age 84, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Tony was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 26, 1936, to Anthony and Anna Patete and moved to Venice in 2000.
Tony was a veteran of the Air Force and attended barber school on the GI Bill after his discharge. He owned his barbershop in Manyunk, Pennsylvania, before moving to Venice, and continued to work as a barber on Main Street in Venice because he loved interacting with people.
He was a great guy and will be missed around town.
Surviving family members include his wife of 59 years, Mary Louise Patete; three sons, Anthony Richard Patete, Michael Patete, M.D. (wife Celeste), and Perry Patete; grandchildren Dominic Patete, Carissa Patete and Nicholas Patete; sisters Judy Heacock, Peggy Rodriguez and Joan Donohue; brothers Franny Patete (wife Donna) and Robert Patete, who preceded him in death; cousin Antoinette Scargill and her family; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel, on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. with burial at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to Our Mother's House in Venice, P.O. Box 2240, Venice FL 34284; or Catholic Charities of Venice.
