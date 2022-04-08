Anthony Francis DeGulis Jr., or to those who knew him well Tony, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.
He was born in Jersey City, N.J., to Carmella Cirone and Anthony DeGulis on February 6, 1938. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Sergeant. After receiving an honorable discharge from the service, he went on to have a fulfilling career that spanned over 40 years as a Boiler Maker Construction Supervisor for a variety of Power Station Companies.
Tony was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Assembly #650. When not with his family he volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was a devout Catholic serving as a Eucharistic Minister.
Anthony is survived by his beloved wife Carol Ann DeGulis and their four children: Jeanmarie Christoforou, Anthony DeGulis III, Lisa Misso and Vincent DeGulis. As well as by seven grandchildren: Steven Christoforou, Angela Christoforou, Danielle DeGulis, Alyson DeGulis, Olivia Breeden, Jordan DeGulis, and Julia DeGulis; and one great-grandchild, Lucas Breeden.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents Carmella and Anthony DeGulis and his brother Vincent P. DeGulis.
A private funeral for immediate family will be held. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation in Tony's honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in Venice. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
