Arlene Burgie

Arlene Kay (Arnold) Burgie, 78, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Westerville, Ohio, after a three year battle with Parkinson's. She was surrounded in love by her three children, family, and husband of nearly 56 years.
Arlene was born on October 22, 1943, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Pauline Madonna (Bushey) Arnold and Carl Eugene Arnold. She married Richard Ray Burgie of Toledo, Ohio, on August 27, 1966. The two spent some time living in Venice, Florida where Arlene enjoyed the beach, the seashells and hunting for shark's teeth.
Arlene worked at Denison University for 15 years. She was a skilled guitar player, an avid painter, a Master Gardener, a seamstress, and a faithful servant of the Lord. She was a volunteer for Hospice and a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Heath, Ohio. We will miss her loving spirit greatly.
Arlene left to be with her heavenly father leaving behind her husband, Richard Ray Burgie, her son and wife Robert Frederick (Robb) and Debbie Burgie, her daughter Leslie Ann Burgie, her daughter and husband Marcy Renee and PJ Terry, her grandchildren Sarah Grace O'Hagan, Timothy Michael O'Hagan, Kenzie Annaleah VanOstran, Deagan Stone Burgie, Caleb Ryan Burgie, Larkin Ann and Bailey Ann Terry.
The family will be planning a Celebration of Life service at Christ Lutheran Church of Heath at a date and time yet to be determined.
Those who would like to honor her with a memorial contribution are asked to contribute to Hospice of Central Ohio.
