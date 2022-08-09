Arlene Burgie

Arlene Kay (Arnold) Burgie, 78, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Westerville, Ohio, after a three year battle with Parkinson's. She was surrounded in love by her three children, family, and husband of nearly 56 years.

Arlene was born on October 22, 1943, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Pauline Madonna (Bushey) Arnold and Carl Eugene Arnold. She married Richard Ray Burgie of Toledo, Ohio, on August 27, 1966. The two spent some time living in Venice, Florida where Arlene enjoyed the beach, the seashells and hunting for shark's teeth.

