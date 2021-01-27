Arlene Hall Sinsar
Arlene Hall Sinsar was born July 31, 1926, in Danbury, Connecticut, the daughter of Joseph and Jenny Hall.
She was raised in Danbury and from 1939 through 1946 was in the Danbury Hatters’ Drum Corp. Her role as majorette led to her nickname, "Skippy."
Arlene graduated from Danbury High School in 1944. She was a proud member of that class and served as vice president. Her husband, Edward Sinsar, whom she married in 1946 after his discharge from the Navy, was class president.
In 1975, she and Ed moved to Venice, Florida where she resided until her death on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Ed passed away in 1987.
She had many friends, especially in her water aerobics class, which she faithfully attended until the past couple of years.
Arlene was an avid reader and a woman of strong opinions, as her family can attest.
She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Trebbe; granddaughters Melissa Brost and Kristen Havrilla; and great-grandsons Ryan and Timmy Brost, all of whom reside in the Morristown area of New Jersey. She is also survived by her son, Paul Sinsar and his wife Linda, who reside in Pebble Beach, California.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.