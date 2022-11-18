Armand "Ozzie" Ausloos left his Florida paradise on Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a short illness. He was born in Green Bay, WI on May 22, 1942, to Mae (nee Hannon) Ausloos and Arthur Ausloos. He attended St. Patrick's School and Premontre High School, followed by a two-year associate degree program from NWTC.
He had various jobs throughout his life but saved the best for last. He retired from Paper Converting Co. and spoke often of what a wonderful organization it was to work for.
His proudest accomplishments included the time when Paper Converting loaned him out to work with United Way. He met so many wonderful people all with the same goal. Another proud moment was when he was elected president of the Union, and so very proud to represent the employees at Paper Converting. Ozzie was also a faithful volunteer in the Venice are Visitor's Center and the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center.
He was very active in the Moose Lodges in Southern Florida, especially the Venice location. One could almost say it was his "second home"!
He retired from Paper Converting in 2000 after working there for 37 years. The winter was not his favorite season, so he began wintering in Florida and became a permanent resident about ten years ago. He is survived by two brothers Gaylen (Barb) of Naples, FL and Randall of Green Bay, WI and Sarasota, FL; nieces and nephews Diane Austin, David Ausloos, Thomas Ausloos, Stephen Ausloos and Laura Vanboxel as well as numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece, Nancy Ausloos and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Although he never married, he had many friends who watched over him in sickness and in health. He was a kind and caring individual. Always doing what he could for someone who needed help. We will all miss him.
