Armand "Ozzie" Ausloos left his Florida paradise on Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a short illness. He was born in Green Bay, WI on May 22, 1942, to Mae (nee Hannon) Ausloos and Arthur Ausloos. He attended St. Patrick's School and Premontre High School, followed by a two-year associate degree program from NWTC.

He had various jobs throughout his life but saved the best for last. He retired from Paper Converting Co. and spoke often of what a wonderful organization it was to work for.


Load entries