Arthur Ray Hadley, 90, of Fishers and formerly of Venice, Fla., and Lafayette passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. Arthur was born to Oscar and Cora (West) Hadley on December 13, 1931, in Russell Springs, Ky.
Art loved all types of work. He started his life on a farm, he served 16 years in the Army National Guard, owned Remco Office Equipment in Lafayette, then retired for many years as a handyman in Venice.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Robert Alcorn.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Iris Carol Hadley, children: Richard Dean (Rita K.) Hadley, Donald Ray (Kris) Hadley, David Alan (Penny) Hadley, Katherine (Bill) Broecker; siblings: George Alan (Nelda) Hadley and Pauline Alcorn, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Wilson St. Pierre, 481 W. Main St., Greenwood, IN 46142, from 10 a.m. - Noon. A service will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will take place after the services at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Community Health Network Foundation, 7330 Shadeland Station, Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or online.
You are invited to read Arthur's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
