Arthur Reeve Dennis

Arthur Reeve Dennis passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born in Seoul, Korea on March 12, 1934 to Leslie Cecil ("Denny") and Katherine Bennighoff Dennis.

His father, a British citizen, worked for Standard Vacuum Oil Company, so Art had already been around the world by ocean liner by the age of two. He spent most of his youth living between Indiana, where his maternal grandparents lived, and Singapore, where his parents were stationed. In junior high school, he moved to Wisconsin to attend Wayland Academy for Boys, and it is there that he discovered his passion for playing the trumpet. High school took him back to Japan and his maternal roots.

