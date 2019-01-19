Audrey M. Planeta
Audrey M. (Dougherty) Planeta, 91, of Venice, Florida, entered eternal rest Sunday evening, Jan. 13, 2019, at Bayview Healthcare in the company of her loving family.
She was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of Raymond and Helen (Wirtz) Moses.
After graduating high school, Audrey worked as an office manager at The Day Newspaper office in Groton, Connecticut, and as a clerk for the Navy Exchange for many years.
Audrey married Daniel Dougherty Sr. on March 15, 1947, in Wilmington, Deleware. During their 32 years together they raised five children in Groton.
Strong in her faith, Audrey was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Groton and an active member of the Daughters of Isabella.
After the loss of Daniel in 1979, Audrey met and later married Edward Planeta Sr. on Feb. 25, 1983, at Sacred Heart Church. She warmly welcomed Edward’s seven children into her family at that time.
Audrey and Edward spent much of their 35 years together residing in Venice and enjoyed traveling throughout the world. Sewing, stitchery, reading, and playing bridge were among her many past times.
In addition to her husband, Audrey is survived by her sons, Daniel Dougherty Jr. (Laurie), Brian Dougherty (Rhonda), Eric Dougherty, Edward Planeta Jr. and Michael (Dana) Planeta; her daughters, Ellen Burbine, Patricia (Paul) White, Mary (Thomas) Fitzgerald, Dorothy (Paul) Fidrych, Jennifer (Richard) Hunter, Julia (John) Salizzoni and Catherine (Mark) Campbell; 28 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; her sister, Sue Bradley (Donald); and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Francis and Raymond Moses Jr.; her grandson, Sean Burbine; and son-in-law Bradford Burbine.
The family wishes to thank all who helped Audrey in her final years, especially Dawn and Bill Wholean, Carol Samaroo, Valentina Klimovich, the staff of Bayview Healthcare’s East Wing and the Center for Hospice Care.
Services: Calling hours were on Friday, Jan. 18, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Burial will follow in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Visit Byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Contributions: Donations in her memory may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St., Norwich CT 06360; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
