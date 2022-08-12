Avis I. Hines-Snyder

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my mother-in-law, Avis Hines-Snyder's, passing.

Avis I. Hines-Snyder of Venice, Fla., died on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on July 29, 1930 in Athens, Ohio to the late Golden and Edith Bahr.

