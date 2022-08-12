It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my mother-in-law, Avis Hines-Snyder's, passing.
Avis I. Hines-Snyder of Venice, Fla., died on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on July 29, 1930 in Athens, Ohio to the late Golden and Edith Bahr.
Following her graduation from Athens High School she married Dwight Hines, after he had finished his service in the United States Navy in 1948. Avis and Dwight then moved to Columbus, Ohio where they lived for a few years. Tiring of the grey skies, they went on a great adventure around the United States and found Venice, where they permanently moved in 1957. Avis shared grand stories of times spent water skiing on the Myakka River and designing and building her dream home on Lyons Bay in Nokomis.
Avis was proud to work alongside Dwight to establish and operate Hines Auto Body in Nokomis and enjoyed many rewarding years in her career as a paralegal with the Boone Law Firm in Venice. She was happiest spending time working in the yard, gardening, reading, traveling and with all her many pets, most especially her most recent shih tzu, Gilly. After Dwight's passing she discovered her favorite place was in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Avis remodeled a beautiful log cabin on the side of a mountain in Robbinsville overlooking Fontana Lake where her interior design and gardening skills really shined. She met her second husband William Snyder in Robbinsville and they enjoyed many years dancing to mountain music and traveling together between Northern Carolina and Venice before his passing.
Over the years she enjoyed being involved with the Grace United Methodist Church of Venice, The Elks Club, the Venice Yacht Club, the Venice Old Timers' Club and the Venice Golf and Country Club. She was especially proud of the fact that she researched her lineage and was acknowledged as an official member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Avis is survived by her son Charles Hines and daughter-in-law Susan Hines, grandchildren Preston (Mariah McNamee), Bailey, and Griffin and her great-grandson Jaxson Hines. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister Delma Neutzling and Delma's husband Ted, but she is survived by her nephews David and Tim Neutzling and their children, and by niece Cheryl Cochran, (Hines), and nephew, Jimmy Hines.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Southbay Yacht and Racquet Clubhouse: 1400 Southbay Drive, Osprey, FL. CASUAL ATTIRE - Memorial thoughts followed by light refreshments and fellowship.
