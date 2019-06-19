Ayleen Ball Smith
Ayleen Ball Smith, of Venice, Florida, 83, died peacefully at her home Monday, June 17, 2019. She will be missed beyond words.
She was born in Booneville, Kentucky, in 1935, one of five daughters and two sons born to the late Lester and Elizabeth Ball.
After moving to Laurel, Florida, in 1946 with her family, she met her husband-to-be Merrill (Smitty) and married the day after graduating from Venice-Nokomis High School in 1953.
From humble beginnings, they embarked on a military family life while he served in the U.S. Air Force. She served her country and family in support of her husband’s tour of duty in Taiwan during the Vietnam War and duty stations in Iceland, Spain, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.
After military retirement in 1970, they settled in Venice with kids in tow to start a new life. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2003 just prior to Smitty’s passing.
Ayleen’s dedication as a founding member of Christ United Methodist Church was an inspiration to many and was most evident in the relationships she fostered with pastors, choir, congregation, community and family.
When not busy raising five children, Ayleen possessed a creative and entrepreneurial spirit as a homemaker, organizer, seamstress, ceramics designer, preschool teacher, canvas painter and angel-pin creator using vintage jewelry.
She is survived by her caring and devoted daughters, Jacqueline Rodgers (Mark) and Shawn Delaney (John); sons, Steven (Sandi), Michael and Gregory (Kim); her brother Bob Ball; and sisters, Ruby Curry, Rena Boehme, Thelma Stewart, Norma Williams and Leslie Kay Mason. She is joined with her brother Billy Ball who passed away in 2014. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services: Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Farley Funeral Home, Venice. Funeral services will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, Venice, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Tidewell Hospice of Venice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.