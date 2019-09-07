Barbara A. Murphy
Barbara A. Murphy, 83, of Venice, Florida (Oct. 22, 1935-Sept. 3, 2019) passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Garden City Park, New York. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Murph” Murphy.
She was a nurse who took care of newborn babies and was a private-duty, live-in baby nurse, which she loved while her husband was away in the Korean War.
Upon his return they started their family and moved to Long Island, where she became a homemaker. She loved to cook and garden and had a love of all music.
Barb and Murph moved to Venice in 1977, where they started their landscaping business before moving on to the wholesale/retail business, where they worked at the Dome Flea Market and which allowed them to travel throughout Florida, where they made many friends along the way.
She is survived by her daughters, Patti Murphy of Arcadia, Florida, Lynda Hermann of Sarasota, Florida, and Kathy Dean (Brian L. Dean) of Venice; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her family was her world and she loved her grands!
Services: Per Barbara’s wishes, services will be held privately. Interment will be held at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Florida.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider making a donation to Tidewell Hospice at Tidewell.org, or to the Suncoast Humane Society.
