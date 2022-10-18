Barbara McCulloch-Hines of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the age of 92.
Barbara was born on February 6, 1930 to Raymond and Louise Morrissey and raised, with her eleven siblings, in Danvers Massachusetts. Barbara graduated from Holten High in Danvers, serving as Class Secretary, in 1948. Barbara raised two children in her hometown and worked in the North Shore as a Bookkeeper at the Beverly Airport and Perkins Architectural Firm in Reading. She worked for many years at Hunt Memorial Hospital in Danvers and retired in 1990. Throughout her life, she loved music, dancing, playing the piano and her family. In 1997, Barbara moved to Venice FL and spent her remaining years teaching herself to play golf, enjoying the warm weather, hosting holiday parties and making friends everywhere she went.
Barbara was a loving soul with a never ending positive outlook. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Barbara is survived by her children, daughter Jeanne Hood (Bill) of Venice, son Stuart McCulloch (Donna) of Tyngsboro, Mass.; grandchildren Amee Webster of North Carolina, Ronald Webster Jr of Massachusetts, Sean and Kailey McCulloch of Tyngsboro; great-grandchildren Kassandra Tassinari (Ricky) of North Carolina, Serena Spina of Massachusetts and Kaden Webster of New Hampshire; great-great grandchild Saylor Rose Tassinari of North Carolina; Brothers Bob Morrissey (Claire) of Venice, Neal Morrissey (Nancy) of Mesa, Ariz., and many dedicated nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands Richard Moreau, Leslie C. McCulloch, and Patrick J. Hines; parents Raymond and Louise Morrissey; sisters Virginia Brooks (Howard), Joan Enos (Frank), brothers Richard Morrissey (Patsy), Paul Morrissey (Irene), Stanley Morrissey (Celia), Kevin Morrissey (Norma), Marty Morrissey, Jimmy Morrissey and David Morrissey (Carol).
Memorial / Celebration of Life will be held in Nokomis, FL on November 19, 2022, 4-6 p.m., at Paradise Grille.
Burial will be private.
Donations can be made in Barbara's name to a charity of your choice.
