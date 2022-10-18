Barbara McCulloch-Hines of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the age of 92.

Barbara was born on February 6, 1930 to Raymond and Louise Morrissey and raised, with her eleven siblings, in Danvers Massachusetts. Barbara graduated from Holten High in Danvers, serving as Class Secretary, in 1948. Barbara raised two children in her hometown and worked in the North Shore as a Bookkeeper at the Beverly Airport and Perkins Architectural Firm in Reading. She worked for many years at Hunt Memorial Hospital in Danvers and retired in 1990. Throughout her life, she loved music, dancing, playing the piano and her family. In 1997, Barbara moved to Venice FL and spent her remaining years teaching herself to play golf, enjoying the warm weather, hosting holiday parties and making friends everywhere she went.

