Barbara Anne Moses, 87, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022, under the care of Tidewell Hospice in Venice, with family at her side.
Barb, who was born on August 4, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was the only daughter of the late Ronald Booth and Wilma (Poland) Booth, who adored her, despite frequently being nonplussed by her daredevil nature. She grew up in Iowa, where she excelled at tennis, golf, table tennis, and academics, and she spent several cherished summers in Wisconsin as a "Clearwater daughter, skimming over their waters." After Franklin High School, she travelled east to attend Wellesley College in Massachusetts, where she earned a degree in English and developed a deep, lifelong love of learning and even deeper lifelong friendships.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Harry Moses, whom she met while at Wellesley, and married in 1958, beginning a 63-year journey of boundless love, frequent adventures, and never-ending fun. As the wife of a Marine Corps veteran, she attended the University of Iowa and earned her master's degree in speech pathology, which she then practiced professionally for a few years, before becoming a full-time homemaker at various locales in Massachusetts, Illinois, Toronto, Maine, and Florida. While in Maine, she started a second career as a social director for the Farnsworth Art Museum, where she finally overcame her fear of modern technology and impressed everyone with her organization skills. She retired to Florida with Harry 18 years ago.
Barb is also survived by her son, John, and daughter, Julianne, whom she showered with unconditional love and unsolicited advice on how to best live their lives, and her only grandson, Keegan Reynolds, whom she showered with crushing bear hugs, stuffed animals, homemade cookies, and fierce pride. She was their role model, boo-boo kisser, carpool driver, Brownie leader, hockey Mom, kickball coach, education advocate, ethics instiller, event planner, outfit critiquer, constant defender, proud (grand)parent, and forever love.
She leaves behind an incredible number of dear friends, scattered throughout the country, with whom she continued to converse regularly.
Barbara enjoyed art and reading, was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Venice, as well as a member of two book clubs, and the Sarasota Wellesley club. In her younger years, she was an avid sportswoman and bridge player, ruthless competitor, and renowned curler, becoming president of the U.S. Women's Curling Association for a year. She was generous with her time and volunteered with multiple organizations in Chicago, Maine, and Florida, including the Junior League, PTA, Girl Scouts, art museums, The Bay Point Church Bargain Center, and the Venice Senior Friendship Center.
A memorial service is being postponed until the summer, when hopefully COVID-19 will be less of a concern.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to the Tidewell Foundation at 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238, or simply toast her with a Scotch and water or bowl of ice cream to honor a life well lived, and then perform some random act of kindness for someone else to make this crazy world a better place.
We love you, Mom, and will forever miss you.
To share a memory of Barbara or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
