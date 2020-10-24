Barbara B. Lienhop
Barbara B. Lienhop, 92, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Cadbury Park Assisted Living Facility from complications from ALS.
Born Feb. 11, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Dr. James M. and Eula Mae Black.
Mrs. Lienhop graduated from Ward Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee. She began working in St. Louis at the Frigidaire Corporation and then the Automobile Association of America, where she met her late husband of 61 years, John G. Lienhop.
She enjoyed being a homemaker and mom, and during her spare time she enjoyed art and music as well as traveling the world with her late husband.
She is survived by her son, Bob, and his wife, Debby, of Venice, and daughter, Gretchen, also of Venice; two granddaughters, Megan Lienhop of St. Louis and Janna Shaw of Rolla, Missouri; and a great-grandson, Nathan Shaw of Rolla.
In addition to her husband John and her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert M. Black, MIA in World War II.
Services: Graveside services will be conducted at Sarasota National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Humane Society of Sarasota County, HSSC.org.
