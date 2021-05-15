Barbara "Bonnie" Grafton Parlette, 82, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Bonnie was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1939. Bonnie was married to Thomas A. Parlette on Aug. 27, 1960; they were married for 61 years.
Bonnie was an active member of PEO and enjoyed needlepoint. She was active in Venice Presbyterian Church, leading the Moppets, and was a member of the Family Ministries team.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Tom; her children, TJ, Kaci and Susan; her grandchildren, Andrew, Nathan, Matthew, Grafton and Thomson; and other family and friends.
Services: A memorial service was held at Venice Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 9.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, FL.
