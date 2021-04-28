Barbara J. Sacks
Barbara J. Sacks of Venice, Florida, passed away surrounded by those who loved her on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Born to Fred and Mary Serici-Steinke, Barb graced this world on Jan. 15, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. Barb went on to pursue her education at Hirsch High School, where she met Chuck Sacks. Barb and Chuck formed a bond that went from best friends to high school sweethearts.
On Oct. 20, 1956, Barb and Chuck finally became husband and wife. In 1999, they relocated their family to Florida.
Barb was a volunteer for 15 years at Lakeside Lutheran Church, where she assisted with the weekly bulletins. She was an avid reader and would volunteer her free time to either her local church, Lakeside Lutheran, or Venice Theatre.
Barb leaves behind her beloved husband of 65 years, Charles Sacks of Venice, as well as their children, Debra (Mark) Vandersteeg of Michigan and Sherry Klopfer of Florida. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ryan Vandersteeg of Michigan, Emily (Patrick) Schoenborn of Michigan and Heather (Steve) Thacher of Hawaii; and great-grandchildren, Ravella Thacher of Hawaii, Katalina Thacher of Hawaii, Austin Thacher of Hawaii and Natalie Schoenborn of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Steinke and Mary Thompson.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held in Barbara’s honor at Lakeside Lutheran Church, Venice. Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation in Barb’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
