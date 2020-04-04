Barbara Joy Lidstone
Barbara Joy Lidstone, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born July 1, 1938, in New York City, New York. She was 81 years old.
Barbara received a B.A. in English Literature from Queens College. In the 1960s, she and her husband, Alan, relocated to Merritt Island, Florida, and she became one of the first technical writers to work on the Apollo program at Cape Canaveral, and subsequently embarked upon a long and fruitful career as a technical writer in the computer industry.
She was also an active volunteer, helping to bring the first public library to Merritt Island.
In addition to her writing, Barbara was also an accomplished master tailor and seamstress, who later operated a popular local tailor shop in Red Oaks Mill, New York.
Upon retiring, she and her husband, Alan, also wrote and published a quarterly journal and numerous articles on the RV lifestyle, as well as a book on the topic.
Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed reading, hiking and exploring the outdoors as she traveled the country with her loving husband, Alan, in their RV.
She will ultimately be remembered as a loving wife and best friend of 60 years to her husband, and a most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Alan J. Lidstone of Venice; daughter Meredith Lidstone of Cocoa, Florida; son Douglas Lidstone (Anjanie) of Parrish, Florida; and her beloved grandchildren, Erich, Colton, Catherine and Jordan Lidstone; as well as her great-grandchildren, Avani and Deven Lidstone.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Robert Lidstone; and her two sisters, Patricia and Joan.
Condolences and well wishes also may be entered in Barbara’s online guestbook at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, etc., her family gratefully welcomes donations to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, Florida; TidewellHospice.org/home/giving/donate-now.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.