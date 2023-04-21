Barbara Marie Leinweaver, 80, died peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side on April 16, 2023 in Sarasota, FL. She was born on September 28, 1942 in Staten Island, New York to Robert and Margaret Swanson.
Barbara graduated from Port Richmond High School in 1960 and attended Staten Island Community College. She and her loving husband Robert of 49 years moved to Yorktown Heights, New York in 1976, where they lived for 26 years. She spent over 15 years working at Mildred E. Strang Middle School for the Yorktown School District, serving as administrative assistant for the Vice Principal.
After retiring in 2002, she and Bob relocated to Venice, Florida, actively volunteering with Meals on Wheels and enjoying the Suncoast lifestyle.
Days were filled with simple pleasures, including having lunch at the jetty and watching the sunset. She enjoyed knitting blankets and sweaters for family members and was also an avid sports fan. Barbara loved watching baseball, from her children's youth league games to every pitch of the season for her beloved Boston Red Sox.
A kind, generous and devout catholic soul who always put the needs of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren first, Mrs. Leinweaver is survived by her son Matthew and his wife Gabrielle, son Mark, daughter Diane and her husband Jeremy Brown, "second daughter" Patricia, granddaughters Karli, Grace and Madison, grandson Brandon and his wife Stephanie, and great-grandsons Kyle and Cole. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert and her sister Margie.
The Leinweaver family is extremely grateful to Tidewell Hospice for their care and comfort of others. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Tidewell Hospice at www.tidewellhospice.org
Friends can gather from 2 - 3 pm at Farley Funeral Home in Venice. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 pm. To sign her online guest book please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
