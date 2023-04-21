Barbara Marie Leinweaver

Barbara Marie Leinweaver, 80, died peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side on April 16, 2023 in Sarasota, FL. She was born on September 28, 1942 in Staten Island, New York to Robert and Margaret Swanson.

Barbara graduated from Port Richmond High School in 1960 and attended Staten Island Community College. She and her loving husband Robert of 49 years moved to Yorktown Heights, New York in 1976, where they lived for 26 years. She spent over 15 years working at Mildred E. Strang Middle School for the Yorktown School District, serving as administrative assistant for the Vice Principal.


   
Load entries