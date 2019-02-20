Barbara Newby
1937-2019
Barbara (Klisiewicz) Newby of Venice, Florida, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, with her husband and daughter Sharon at her bedside.
She was a sweet, funny lady who will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Barbara leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Billy Newby; her brother John and his wife, Blanche Klisiewicz; sister Sandra (Klisiewicz) LaMothe; daughter, Sharon and her husband, Robert Jubinville; daughter, Shelly Bud; grandchildren, Danielle, Daryl, Maegan and Mariah; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Joshua, Ella and Liam; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Rita (Dupre) Klisiewicz, and a sister, Denise (Klisiewicz) Tsohonis.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at the DAV on Colonial Drive, Nokomis, Florida, on Sunday, March 3, at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
