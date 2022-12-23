Barbara (Bobbie) S. Durham, 74, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Urbana, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Bobbie was born on December 25, 1947, in Tuscola, Illinois, the daughter of the late Richard Jolley and Lois Sabens Jolley.
Bobbie was known as "Little Girl" to her late husband, Michael Durham. Bobbie worked in the accounting department at Vesuvius in Champaign, Illinois, for many years, and after many cold winters, she and Mike decided to head south, where they landed in Venice, Florida.
Retirement went well for Bobbie as she and her late friend, Pat Burt, won the 2009 Member-Member tournament at the Capri Isles Golf Course. Bobbie and her friends enjoyed their Wednesday night card games, which were filled with laughter and memories.
Bobbie is survived by her sister Karen Winn (Roger), formerly of Tuscola, Illinois, daughters Toni DuBois of San Antonio, Texas and Jamie Caswell of Champaign, Illinois, son Minor Dale Shores III of Ogden, Illinois, two nephews, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Stepchildren Julie Mesker, Michael Durham, Tracy Floyd, Gregory Durham and Tony Durham along with their spouses and ten more grandchildren.
Bobbie does not want a service as she wants her family and friends to celebrate her the way they want and in their own time. Bobbie was an exceptional person and loved by so many. All she wants on her gravestone is her DOB, DOD, and "Together Again." Bobbie will be buried with her loving husband at the Sarasota National Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
