Barbara (Bobbie) S. Durham, 74, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Urbana, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Bobbie was born on December 25, 1947, in Tuscola, Illinois, the daughter of the late Richard Jolley and Lois Sabens Jolley.

Bobbie was known as "Little Girl" to her late husband, Michael Durham. Bobbie worked in the accounting department at Vesuvius in Champaign, Illinois, for many years, and after many cold winters, she and Mike decided to head south, where they landed in Venice, Florida.


Load entries