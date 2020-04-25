Barbara Southall
Barbara Southall, 75, formerly of Nokomis, Florida, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home in Lakewood, Washington, after a short illness.
Barbara loved teaching. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College and her master’s degree from Florida Atlantic University. She was a professional tutor, working tirelessly with students throughout Sarasota County.
Barbara relocated to Washington state to be near her daughter, Brittany, her family, and her beloved grandson, Gareth. She was involved with online tutoring up until her death.
Barbara is also survived by her sisters, Georgia, Ginger; and Audrey; and brother, Roger; as well as nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; and brothers-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred Skelton; her husband, Jeff; and her sister Dori.
Services: There will be a family gathering to celebrate Barbara’s life at a later date.
