Barbara Strone Connell
Barbara Strone Connell, beautiful and gentle wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, left this world to meet her Maker Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 80.
Mrs. Connell, born in Passaic, New Jersey, graduated from Coughlin High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Barbara worked as a secretary and was chosen as secretary of the year by the National Secretaries Association.
In 1960, she was married to Demetrio Malavenda, who predeceased her in 1976, and they had three children together. She and Demetrio owned King’s Sandwich Shoppe in Somerville, New Jersey, for many years. After selling the shop she became a Realtor for Pioneer Agency in Hillsborough.
Barbara married “Bud” Thomas Connell in 1983 and moved to Florida, where they built a wonderful life. Together they owned Dearybury Donuts in Nokomis, Florida, for eight years and then Bud’s Restaurant-Barbara’s Too! in Venice for 14 years.
Mrs. Connell attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was president of her woman’s investment club, “The Twisted Sisters.”
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Bud, of Venice; her beloved children, Alisa (Lauri) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Thomas (Jane) Connell of Martinsville, New Jersey, and Sandra (Steve) Connell of New Providence, New Jersey; her dearest grandchildren, David (Katie) and Michael (Becca) Saladino of Venice, Tommy and Tyler of Martinsville, New Jersey, Zachary Malavenda of Hillsborough, New Jersey, and Carly Malavenda of Point Pleasant, New Jersey; and her precious great-grandchild, Wesley James Saladino of Venice.
She is also survived by her siblings, Leon (Jane) Strone of The Villages, Florida, Joseph (Laura) Knewasser, of Bordentown, New Jersey, and Jackie (Bob) Cory of Cleveland, Tennessee; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.
Mrs. Connell was also predeceased by a brother, Robert Strone, a Passaic, New Jersey, police officer killed in the line of duty; and two adored sons, Robert and David Malavenda of Manville, New Jersey, with whom she is now reunited.
Barbara was kind and had a great sense of humor and style; loved to play games, especially when she was winning; and will be greatly missed by all.
Services: A Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes will be held at a future date in May. Those attending will be asked to wear bright colors to celebrate her life.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be sent to Hospice, cancer research or the Human Society in her name.
