Barbara Taylor Shock
Barbara Taylor Shock, 85, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Barbara was born May 19, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland. She moved to Englewood, Florida, in 1956, with her husband, Morris, and son, Lenny.
She loved the beach and traveling and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
She was predeceased by her husband, Morris, who died in 1995; her parents, William Wayne Taylor and Elizabeth S. Taylor of Laurel; her sister, Delores M. Shock of Lakeland, Florida; and her beloved dog Sweetpea.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Louise (Peggy) Noppinger of Baltimore; her son Lenny of Venice, Florida; her daughter, Shirley Slack (Joel) of Venice; her son Charlie (Lisa) of Sarasota, Florida; her son Joseph (Paula) of North Port, Florida; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Services: There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at Sarasota Memorial Park, 5833 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
