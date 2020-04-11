Barbara Zajac
Barbara Zajac, 87, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida, after a short illness.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the eldest daughter of Edmund and Helen (Zytka) Gorzka. Barbara graduated from St. Dominic Academy, Jersey City, and Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York, with a degree in fashion design. She was employed by Simplicity Patterns in New York City.
At Pratt, Barbara met her beloved husband of 66 years, Henry M. Zajac, of Struthers, Ohio. They were wed at St Patrick’s Church in Jersey City in 1953 and in 1960 settled in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, where they lived for over 40 years, raising their family. She spent many happy summers on the Jersey shore, and earned Red Cross lifeguard certification.
She was a communicant of Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, Florida, and a member of the Council of Catholic Women.
An avid reader, Barbara volunteered at the Venice public library. She was a member of the Venice Moose Lodge and led the daily aqua calisthenics at Golf Vista condos. She was employed by the Bergen County Utilities Authority for over 10 years.
Barbara was the original Martha Stewart. She was an expert seamstress who sewed her daughter’s prom dress; cooked Polish delicacies for her visiting children, grandchildren and friends; and hand-crafted Christmas decorations. Always a stylish dresser, she enjoyed travel and cruises.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Henry; their three children, Stephen (Brigid McMenamin), Robert (Carol Higgins) and Julianne (Karl Weiss); sister, Helena; and grandchildren Stephanie, Katherine and Andrew.
Services: Plans for a memorial will be announced at a future date. Farley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Barbara or to send a condolence to her family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.