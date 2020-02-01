Saltzman

Barry Donald Saltzman

Barry Donald Saltzman, 73, of Venice, Florida, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home after a long illness.

Don was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois. He was a graduate of Niles West High School in Lincolnwood, Illinois, St. Louis School of Pharmacy and Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois.

He worked as a marketing executive in Chicago and was a licensed Realtor in Chicago and Venice.

He is survived by a brother, Robert P. Saltzman of Pacific Palisades, California.

Don will be remembered by his wife and companion of 37 years, Jean Goodrich; stepdaughter Stephanie Goodrich Ligon; close friend Li Zeqi; and many persons he generously helped throughout his life.

Services: A private memorial for friends and family will be held in the home at a later date.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, in Don’s name.

