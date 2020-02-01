Barry Donald Saltzman
Barry Donald Saltzman, 73, of Venice, Florida, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home after a long illness.
Don was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois. He was a graduate of Niles West High School in Lincolnwood, Illinois, St. Louis School of Pharmacy and Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois.
He worked as a marketing executive in Chicago and was a licensed Realtor in Chicago and Venice.
He is survived by a brother, Robert P. Saltzman of Pacific Palisades, California.
Don will be remembered by his wife and companion of 37 years, Jean Goodrich; stepdaughter Stephanie Goodrich Ligon; close friend Li Zeqi; and many persons he generously helped throughout his life.
Services: A private memorial for friends and family will be held in the home at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, in Don’s name.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.