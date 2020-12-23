Barry James Squier
Barry James Squier, 84, of heart failure on Dec. 10, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital, N.Y.
Barry was born in East Orange, N.J., and married his high school sweet-heart, Janet Speenburgh in 1956, almost 65 years ago. They lived in East Hanover Township, N.J., for 42 years where Barry was a police officer for 25 years. He attended Morris County Community College for criminal justice.
Barry was a social worker, a minister and a chaplain at heart. He was a caregiver and dad to many all his life, always welcoming others to his home. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved God and his many churches. He had a wonderful bass voice and sang in church choirs all his life.
Barry retired in 1989, lived a “snowbird” life in Nokomis, Fla., in winter and Hague, N.Y., in the summer for 30 years. Barry volunteered many hours at church and helped others. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Northern Lake George and Hague Senior Citizens.
He was preceded in death by his sister Patti Coputt. Survivors include: his sister, Susie Hand, wife, Janet Squier, son, Barry Jr. (Debbie), his daughters, Cindy Squier and Judy Squier, his “special daughter” Nancie Newman and his “special niece” Carolyn Carden along with their families including 17 grand children and 20 great-grandchildren.
He had a wonderful life with many good friends & family!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.