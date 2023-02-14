Beatrice Gathman

Beati Gathman, of Venice, FL, cherished wife, beloved mother, and loving grandmother went to Heaven on January 9, 2023.
Beati was born in Williamsport, PA on May 25, 1947, to the late Harry R. Baird and Louise P. Baird.
She attended St. Mary’s Catholic school in Williamsport for most of her education and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1965. She earned a degree in Sociology along with Elementary school teaching credentials from Lycoming College in 1969.
Beati began her teaching career in 1969 at Albert Schweitzer Elementary School in Levittown, PA. Later, after her sons Jason and David were school age, she returned to teaching at Norwood-Fontbonne Academy in Chestnut Hill, PA and in the Catholic school system at Saint David’s in Willow Grove, PA and Saint Rose of Lima in North Wales, PA.
She was an active volunteer throughout her life and served in various capacities with several charitable support groups and social organizations, which included the Swedesford Garden Club in North Wales, PA, the Main Line Newcomers Club in Bryn Mawr, PA, the LaSalle College High School Mother’s Club in Wyndmoor, PA, A Gift For Teaching in Sanford, FL, and most recently as a volunteer for the Venice Art Center in Venice, FL.
Beati and her husband, David, were married in 1970 and lived throughout the Philadelphia suburbs including Penndel, Hatboro, North Wales, King of Prussia and last in Bryn Mawr before relocating to Sanford, FL in 2008 and retiring to Venice, FL in 2015. She and David traveled frequently to numerous locations around the world including China, France, Belize, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Greece, the United Kingdom and Napa Valley, CA. During their married life, their homes were populated by various sets of kitties who had the run of their household. Beati had superior culinary skills and enjoyed hosting her friends and family on many occasions over the years, providing scrumptious meals and family camaraderie.
Beati is survived by her husband, sons Jason and David, and grandchildren David, Jake and Mia, each of whom she dearly loved and with each of whom she had a special relationship.
Memorial services for Beati will be held in Venice, FL on March 9, 2023, 10:00 AM at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church, 310 Sarasota Street and in Williamsport, PA on April 20, 2023, 10:00 AM at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Beati’s memory to the Beatrice E. Gathman Scholarship Fund, Lycoming College, One College Place, Williamsport, PA 17701–5192. Attention: Dr. Chip Edmonds.
