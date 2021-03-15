Beatrice Penelope Shockley Monroe
Beatrice Penelope Shockley Monroe, of Venice, Florida, passed away on March 8, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born in Galion, Ohio to Frank Shockley and Clyda (Brown) Shockley on July 22, 1928. Beatrice graduated from Galion High School in 1944, and was a Miss Dairy Queen and Miss Mardi Gras contestant. She also worked at Quays Drug Store.
She married Charles F. “Chuck” Monroe, III on April 18, 1948, and worked at Power Equipment and Kirby Sales.
They moved to Islamorada, Florida in 1959, and worked for Herbert Zim & Golden Books, then was comptroller for Worldwide Sportsman until she retired in 1995. Her and Chuck moved to Venice, Florida, Chuck passed away in 2000, Beatrice remained active with the Jacaranda Country Club, Christ United Methodist Church and the Red Hats Society.
Beatrice is survived by her daughter, Linda (Joe) Davis; granddaughter, Jody Davis; great-grandchildren, Brent and Breana Glascock; a sister, Patricia (John) Fisher; a sister-in-law, Carol Shockley and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Monroe; grandson, Joseph Lee Davis; two sisters, Frances Manning and Lois Warschauer; three brothers, Frank, Richard and Paul Shockley; a brother-in-law, Dave Monroe and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Krug.
A memorial service will be held at the Christ United Methodist Church in Venice on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.