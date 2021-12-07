Bennie Jean Logan of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Hopkinsville, Ky., passed away peacefully in his sleep from complications of Alzheimer's Disease on Friday, December 3, 2021. At the time he was receiving kind and thoughtful care at Tidewell Care Center at Village on the Isle in Venice. His family thanks the staff there.
Bennie was born on June 16, 1936, in Sturgis, Ky., to the late James H. Logan and Mary Frances (Shanks) Logan. Bennie graduated from Barrett Manual Training High School in Henderson, Ky., in 1954, and then served 4 years in the Air Force. After completing his service, he used the generous benefits provided by the GI Bill to attend Murray State University where he graduated in 1962.
While in college, he married Leota (Lee) Fay Reed. Their first child, Tamara Lynn followed shortly thereafter with Cynthia Gay arriving 2 years later followed by Ronald Jean in 1962.
Following college, he worked as a Federal Credit Union inspector before moving to work for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). After more than 25 years there, he retired in 1991. Not quite done with work, he served several years as a banking consultant at Professional Banking Services.
Bennie's life always involved time on the water, beginning with fishing and boating on the Ohio River in his youth. Once Bennie and Lee moved to Louisville, Ky., they bought their first small boat and continued the tradition of Ohio River boating going to 18 Mile Island on most summer weekends. They also enjoyed houseboating trips with adult friends on Cumberland Lake and family camping trips on Kentucky Lake.
Once he was transferred to work in Hopkinsville, and after a few years of fishing on the Little River, they were able to buy their first houseboat. They docked at Prizer Point Marina on Lake Barkley. Over many years, the boats grew larger and they made many close friends there. They also hosted their friends, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and many others on the lake where many bluegill and crappie were caught and fried. Bennie was an expert captain who safely towed many young people learning water skis and could bring his 60 ft houseboat into the dock with ease.
Once the kids moved away, Bennie and Lee began spending winters in Florida and moved to Cadiz. Eventually, they sold the boat and moved permanently to Florida, where they had many friends found through the Newcomers Club of Venice. Sadly, Lee passed away suddenly in December 2009.
Lucky for him, he charmed his way into the heart of Susan Embrey Coleman whom he married in 2011. They enjoyed more than 10 years of love, worldwide travel, socializing, golf and dining. He was blessed to have two wonderful women with him during his life.
Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Lee; his son Ron; his brother Cecil and his sister Suzanne Logan Tillotson. He is survived by his wife Susan; his daughters, Tamara (Chris Dunn) and Cynthia (Lance Gordon); as well as his beloved grandchildren, Jacob Jean Logan, Christi Marie Dear (Shawn), Matthew John Logan (Lindsay), Rayna Leigh Foster (Cam), Alexander James Dunn (fiancee Brooke Bornes) and Rachel Lynn Dunn; as well as four great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
If you would like to honor Bennie with a gift, please donate to Sarasota County Season of Sharing (www.cfsarasota.org/community-impact/community-care/season-of-sharing), the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org) or a charity of your choice.
