Bernard "Guy" A. Kurecki II, 81, of Eva, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Eva.

Bernard "Guy" A. Kurecki II was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Bernard Sr. and Helen Kurecki on Sept. 7, 1938. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was involved in the Lions Club of Eva.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kurecki of Arcadia, Florida. He is survived by his children, Bern Kurecki (Samantha) of Eva, Alyce Rittenhouse of Denver, Colorado, Alan Kurecki (Lisa) of North Port, Florida, Scott Kurecki of Venice, Florida, Joe Kurecki of Venice, Jackie Detert (Bryan) of Venice, Andrew Kurecki (Jon) of Arden, North Carolina, Kelly Lacy (Adam) of Conroe, Texas, Tammy Kurecki of Venice, Wendy Caie of Venice and Lyndi Mickey (Justin) of Venice; former spouse and mother of his children, Alyce Kurecki of Venice; 30 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

