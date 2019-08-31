Berta Hanni Börnert
Berta Hanni (Semmler) Börnert, age 94, of Bensheim, Germany, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Village On The Isle retirement community, Venice, Florida.
Hanni was born Dec. 15, 1924, as the youngest daughter of Aloys and Anna Marie (Rasch) Semmler of Bensheim, Germany.
Hanni was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Siegfried (Sigi) Börnert of Dresden, Germany. They were married in Michaels Kirche in Bensheim, Germany, on Oct. 24, 1950.
Hanni was a graduate of Bensheim Business School and was employed at Kaufhaus Kramer in Bensheim as an accountant and purchasing manager for many years before moving to Hackettstown, New Jersey, in 1957 with her husband and son.
As a New Jersey Realtor, she worked with Henry J. Monetti Realty of Hackettstown, New Jersey, for many years before she and her husband, Sigi, who retired from M&M/Mars, moved to Naples, Florida, in 1986.
During her retirement years Hanni was an avid reader, and she loved to cook and bake while preparing for the many social functions held in their Naples home.
Hanni and Sigi enjoyed traveling all over the USA, Europe and South America and spent time boating and fishing in the Naples area.
Hanni had been a resident member of Village On The Isle since August 2015.
She is survived by her son, Wolfgang Börnert of Hackettstown.
Her wish was cremation. With mom and dad’s love of Florida and the Gulf, her remains are to be scattered into the Gulf to join her husband.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Village On The Isle, Attn: Rev. Don Hillerich, 920 South Tamiami Trail, Venice FL 34285, in memory of Berta “Hanni” Börnert.
